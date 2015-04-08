Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Update Ruined Frames and Scenery.

    Ducktooth
    Thumbs down Update Ruined Frames and Scenery.

    I was wondering if anyone has experienced a drop in framerate and/or scenery detail after official MSFS update. I went from wonderful, flowing roadways, streams and trees with about 30-39 FPS to cartoonish, straight-line roadways, streams and massive deforestation and about 18-25 FPS. Both before and after update I was using the exact same graphics and scenery settings. Now I barely use it and am very disappointed and disgusted with MSFS 2020.
    tiger1962
    Updates are known to switch your online Data settings to Off, which results in basic scenery as you've described. Always check the Data settings after an update, and switch them back On if necessary.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
