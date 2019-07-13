An effort to solve couple issues with Zibo 737 FMC, I did new install of Zibo 737 plus reinstall of x plane 11, now I have more issues, 2 pages do not operate correctly, and any runway entry results in not in database. Old install, gauge lights were on in autopilot, engines running on runway. New install gauge lights must be turned on manually. Is this due to my install procedure or is this something else? I am pretty sure all installs were made the same way. What are the solutions?