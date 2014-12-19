Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Traffic Global (for P3D & FSX)

  1. Today, 08:42 PM #1
    mikeperry
    mikeperry is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    21

    Default Traffic Global (for P3D & FSX)

    Looking for opinions on this. Is it worth the money? Is it a one time purchase? I am not interested in any more monthly fees. How well does it work?

    Any and all help appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:46 PM #2
    mikeperry
    mikeperry is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    21

    Default

    And i just found this review. It is for X-Plane, but I assume (?) that performance in FSX SE would be similar.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...Traffic-Global

    I am still looking for more opinions though. Does it also include GA and military traffic?
    Last edited by mikeperry; Today at 08:48 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Ultimate VFR Colorado 2.0 Photoscenery with Full Autogen & Night Lights (FSX & P3D)
    By UltimateVFR in forum MSFS Commercial Developers Screen Shots
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 12-19-2014, 06:11 PM
  2. P3D / FTX Global & Vector with Rex 4
    By VFR_Steve in forum Prepar3D Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-30-2013, 05:48 PM
  3. Ok......I fixed my GA Traffic problem......and I THINK I've isolated the problem....help.....&gt;&gt;&gt;
    By slicefixer in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-21-2007, 06:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules