Thread: How many hours are in your logbook so far?

    jhusker2
    Sep 2020
    I just reached over 200 hrs since purchasing MSFS 2020 on the release date and my wife thinks that I need to reevaluate how I spend my time..LOL! Just curious how many hours everyone else has in their logbook and how long it took to get there??
    stevetag
    Dec 2005
    Jupiter, Florida.
    454 for me but I'm single
    Last edited by stevetag; Today at 08:04 PM.
