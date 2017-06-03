Hi People,
I have not posted for along time. I got MSFS as a present from my son and he downloaded it onto my computer as a suprise. I said to him there is no way my computer will run it as it is quite outdated now. I still fly with P3D and it is fine.
My specs:
Win 10, I5 3570k oc 4.5ghz, 16mb 1600 ddr3, 7200rpm 1TB drive, EVGA GTX 970, 42" LG television 1920x1080p, 30mbps internet
To my suprise I am getting fairly good performance, I have settings on low to medium with clouds on high [like my clouds]. What I have done in NVCP, I have set a custom resolution for my desktop 2304x1296, which looks good for my general use and then in the sim I have set my game resolution to
1843x1036, which is 80 render scaling.
The resolution is not pin sharp but with the big screen it looks amazing. I am getting a good 30-35 frames per second. but of course if I go to the big cities the frame rates drop to about 20-25. I do most of my flying with the TBM [love that plane] and general GA aircraft.
I have to say, MSFS has blown me away, yes there are problems, the annoying stutters when coming into land, updates that now when i go into General to change settings when flying the engine cuts out when going back to the flying.
I am going to upgrade eventually, I am going to get an SSD first and then later on this year I will buy a motherboard combo and then eventually get a new graphics card when the shortages are hopefully over.
Happy flying to everyone, I have made the best of what I have currently, will still keep experimenting to get the best performance possible.
So all of you with your mega specs, think about poor old me, Ha!
Bookmarks