Dear.

I am a FSX-Steam user. I work with Traffic 360 to create flight plans. I installed Dakar Airport (GOBD) which is not on the fsx stock list. From the Traffic 360 manual, I have to run FSX, access the tools menu and click on the dump airport list so I can get the dump airport list. After I get the list, I have to save the list with the dat extension. Then, I click on import new airport from the Traffic 360 menu, click on the file I saved (for example MeusAeroportos. Dat), so that Traffic 360 includes the new GOBD airport in its list. But, according to the attached images, I am not having success.

Can someone help me?

Thank you very much.

