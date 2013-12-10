Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Irritating New Error Message

    Mac6737
    Question Irritating New Error Message

    Ever since the last update, whenever I boot up MSFS, I get an error message informing me that MSFS "does not have a valid digital signature." There is an option to ignore it and load anyway, which is what I have been doing.

    No big deal (I hope), except you can't click on the sim and leave it to load while you're away from the PC.

    You'd think MS and Adobo would know how to validate their digital signature, wouldn't you?

    Any idea what this means, and whether it will persist?

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
    Mac6737
    Oh, never mind! It seems to have stopped doing it.
