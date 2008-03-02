Hello
Flying ILS landings, I find that when pressing the App button to turn on to the glideslope, the plane turns on to the Slope and then goes past quite a way, then doesn't return to the runway heading fast enough and when it does it goes past it again.....
End result - I get on to the runway heading almost never in time .

No other plane that I fly has this problem. The Maltby jets are great, so are Jen Kristensons Douglas propliners, so is the 747, Bombardiers - all ok.
Just this 737 gives me the problem.

Any ideas? I shall check the fuel status. Could too much fuel be the cause?

Cheers