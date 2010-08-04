Thread: CTD on opening OPTIONS > General

Apologies to all those who may have seen this post on other Forums.
I am running MSFS vers. 1.15.10.0.
After update 1.15.8.0 I have been unable to access my Options > General settings. Everytime I try, the screen mists over and I am returned to my Desktop.
When I check Event Viewer I always receive the same error message :-
Description:
Faulting application name: FlightSimulator.exe, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x6087d3ea
Faulting module name: ucrtbase.dll, version: 10.0.19041.789, time stamp: 0x2bd748bf
Exception code: 0xc0000409
Fault offset: 0x000000000007286e
Faulting process ID: 0x2640
Faulting application start time: 0x01d744e89bb3247c
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.15.10.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe
Faulting module path: C:\WINDOWS\System32\ucrtbase.dll
Report ID: 117928aa-093e-4d9b-845d-c4e873687db1
Faulting package full name: Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.15.10.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe
Faulting package-relative application ID: App
I have been told by some that this CTD is caused by not having the ENGLISH (United States) Language pack installed. Not only is it installed but so have been ALL of the Speech/Region/Date and Time formats without any success whatsoever.
The Flight Sim is still flyable even though I cannot change any of the parameters stored within OPTIONS > General. I appear to be running with those settings that were in place before this fault developed. How long that will last is anyone's guess.
MSFS has been fully reinstalled - no change.
Windows has been reset and MSFS reinstalled - no change.
Windows has been fully wiped and MSFS reinstalled - no change.
Any ideas please?
Bookmarks