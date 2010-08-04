Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: CTD on opening OPTIONS > General

  1. Today, 06:17 AM #1
    sirius867
    sirius867 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    UK West MIds
    Posts
    10

    Default CTD on opening OPTIONS > General

    Apologies to all those who may have seen this post on other Forums.

    I am running MSFS vers. 1.15.10.0.

    After update 1.15.8.0 I have been unable to access my Options > General settings. Everytime I try, the screen mists over and I am returned to my Desktop.

    When I check Event Viewer I always receive the same error message :-

    Description:
    Faulting application name: FlightSimulator.exe, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x6087d3ea
    Faulting module name: ucrtbase.dll, version: 10.0.19041.789, time stamp: 0x2bd748bf
    Exception code: 0xc0000409
    Fault offset: 0x000000000007286e
    Faulting process ID: 0x2640
    Faulting application start time: 0x01d744e89bb3247c
    Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.15.10.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe
    Faulting module path: C:\WINDOWS\System32\ucrtbase.dll
    Report ID: 117928aa-093e-4d9b-845d-c4e873687db1
    Faulting package full name: Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.15.10.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe
    Faulting package-relative application ID: App

    I have been told by some that this CTD is caused by not having the ENGLISH (United States) Language pack installed. Not only is it installed but so have been ALL of the Speech/Region/Date and Time formats without any success whatsoever.

    The Flight Sim is still flyable even though I cannot change any of the parameters stored within OPTIONS > General. I appear to be running with those settings that were in place before this fault developed. How long that will last is anyone's guess.

    MSFS has been fully reinstalled - no change.
    Windows has been reset and MSFS reinstalled - no change.
    Windows has been fully wiped and MSFS reinstalled - no change.


    Any ideas please?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:50 AM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    2,035
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    hard to believe that you reinstalled windows and still have the problem
    did you install the "Official" base msfs directory in another drive?

    what option you chose when reinstalling?
    the "keep user account and files"?

    I once had a different problem that was resolved reinstalling win 10
    You should have chosen a complete clean Windows installation from Cloud, (not from the local backup), for this you must first copy all your personal files and directories, photos etc into another drive
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Price of Scenery is going up>>>>
    By boleyd in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-08-2010, 10:03 PM
  2. Hong Kong >> Kai Tak >> 9 Dragons!!!!!
    By DK8290 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 01-10-2008, 09:38 PM
  3. Norway >> ENAL to ENOV >> addon mesh
    By DK8290 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-07-2007, 06:03 AM
  4. Would the experts take a look and tell me if this system will for "X"....>>>>
    By slicefixer in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-17-2006, 12:55 AM
  5. >>> Captain Flo's Airstrip Forum --> OPENS <<<
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 02-03-2006, 05:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules