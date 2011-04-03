Years ago I used to use FSX and FSPassengers. I liked having a first officer in every aircraft calling V speeds, gear and more. I also enjoyed having GPWS in all aircraft.
Now I use P3Dv4.
I have been trying to use FS Captin, but it is a bit buggy and doesn't work so well.

Can someone give me another idea payware is fine for software that will work in all aircraft from a 172 to an A380 with a First officer and a GPWS
Thanks for the help.
I am legally blind so having voices telling me helps so I can focus on other gauges while flying.