Hi there,

I have recently switched to P3D v5 after using v4 for the last few years, and I am having a very strange problem with the lighting.

There is no night lighting at airports, both third-party and default scenery. Additionally aircraft taxi lights only seem to work at certain airports, and even then, not always.

Here are some screenshots of the problems (the airport addon is VTBS by AA Sceneries):

Click image for larger version.  Name: p3dlighting1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 179.1 KB  ID: 226238
Notice the taxi lights are on, however, earlier today I flew to this exact airport with this exact aircraft, and no taxi lights.

Here you can see the (lack of) lighting in the airport:
Click image for larger version.  Name: p3dlighting2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 239.0 KB  ID: 226239

Taxi lights seem only to work if I start a flight at night time, and not if I start at daytime and fly through to the night, or if I switch airports.

I copied all my aircraft over from my P3D v4 installation, where I never had this problem.

Any help is greatly appreciated.