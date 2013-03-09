Thread: Cessna 310Q download without glass!

Okay, I've finally come across one freeware download that has really tried my patience! I've been trying to find a Cessna 310 freeware download, with little luck! Rob Richardson 310 looked like a good possibility, but his efforts require SP2 which I do not have.
Recently, I found an update for a Rey Lopez 310Q by Bob Chicilo. I tried that and when opening the aircraft, it spins around in pieces, so it too looks like SP2 might be warranted? Bob references the original FS2002 Rey Lopez listing, RLC310Q.ZIP (is still available on this site's library). I am running FSX, have downloaded many FS2004 aircraft and have made them work by adding an FSX panel and FSX sound folder, SO, why not try this FS2002 download?
All went well, and yes, had to replace the original panel and sound folders with FSX and wow, I now have a nice Cessna 310 aircraft, that is, if you don't mind one without glass. I am at a stopping point here! Read some articles which talks about ALPHA channels and transparency, way above my head! I can't go to the original developer, as I understand, Ray Lopez has passed away. Closest I can get to Ray's work would be the updates Bob Chicilo has offered up, tried those, and those did not work for me.
Looking for suggestions please!
I have, conceded defeat before, and I might have to do it again on this one! But, I figured I would put it out there to see if anyone might know how I can get glass on this aircraft!
Thanks - Rick
