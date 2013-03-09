Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cessna 310Q download without glass!

  1. Today, 07:46 AM #1
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,761

    Cool Cessna 310Q download without glass!

    Okay, I've finally come across one freeware download that has really tried my patience! I've been trying to find a Cessna 310 freeware download, with little luck! Rob Richardson 310 looked like a good possibility, but his efforts require SP2 which I do not have.

    Recently, I found an update for a Rey Lopez 310Q by Bob Chicilo. I tried that and when opening the aircraft, it spins around in pieces, so it too looks like SP2 might be warranted? Bob references the original FS2002 Rey Lopez listing, RLC310Q.ZIP (is still available on this site's library). I am running FSX, have downloaded many FS2004 aircraft and have made them work by adding an FSX panel and FSX sound folder, SO, why not try this FS2002 download?

    All went well, and yes, had to replace the original panel and sound folders with FSX and wow, I now have a nice Cessna 310 aircraft, that is, if you don't mind one without glass. I am at a stopping point here! Read some articles which talks about ALPHA channels and transparency, way above my head! I can't go to the original developer, as I understand, Ray Lopez has passed away. Closest I can get to Ray's work would be the updates Bob Chicilo has offered up, tried those, and those did not work for me.

    Looking for suggestions please!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-5-10_7-19-55-968.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 260.1 KB  ID: 226237

    I have, conceded defeat before, and I might have to do it again on this one! But, I figured I would put it out there to see if anyone might know how I can get glass on this aircraft!


    Thanks - Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:41 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,318

    Default

    Hi, Rick!

    I did have a very similar problem a few years ago when installing some of Milton's new aircraft. All were beautiful except it looked like the
    person who was suppose to install all of the glass did not do his job. Pretty much the same as what your picture showed.

    Check your HLSLShaders folder to be sure you have all of the ones I show. I was missing the Common folder, which il88pp had discovered when I showed a screenshot.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot 2021-05-10 5.34.27 AM.png  Views: 0  Size: 24.9 KB  ID: 226240
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Cessna 310Q French Air Force on patrol over Vanuatu (FSX)
    By peer01 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 09-03-2013, 07:49 PM
  2. New Cessna 310Q FSX Native Freeware Released
    By aircav1970 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 08-31-2013, 06:42 PM
  3. Replacement Cessna 310Q 2D Panel
    By aputech in forum Panel & Gauge Design
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 06-23-2012, 09:53 PM
  4. Replacement Cessna 310Q 2D Panel
    By aputech in forum Panel & Gauge Design
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-18-2012, 05:46 PM
  5. Like the 310 but how about a 310Q
    By tooie32 in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-07-2004, 02:13 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules