Thread: ? re: FSX turboprop engine inlet area

    Hi guys,

    Seeking to understand a commonality I'm seeing with all native FSX turboprops and most others. In [turbineenginedata], the parameter 'inlet_area' is typically set to 1.0, which I'm understanding that to indicate the dimensional area of the ducted inlet in square feet.

    Looking at other turbine-driven aircraft (jets, turbofans, etc.), this variable is indeed variable and goes up logically (a Learjet will have a ~4'^2 area whereas something big like a 747 will have a huge area).

    Is a global 1'^2 inlet area right for turboprops?
    The inlet_area=1 for turboprops is fairly standard. I just compared the KingAir to a P3C Orion and the air inlets are small compared to fanjets like the 747 or 737. For a bigger turboprop you can adjust the size if you want, but most developers decided that 1 was good enough.
