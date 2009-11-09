Thread: ? re: FSX turboprop engine inlet area

? re: FSX turboprop engine inlet area
Hi guys,
Seeking to understand a commonality I'm seeing with all native FSX turboprops and most others. In [turbineenginedata], the parameter 'inlet_area' is typically set to 1.0, which I'm understanding that to indicate the dimensional area of the ducted inlet in square feet.
Looking at other turbine-driven aircraft (jets, turbofans, etc.), this variable is indeed variable and goes up logically (a Learjet will have a ~4'^2 area whereas something big like a 747 will have a huge area).
Is a global 1'^2 inlet area right for turboprops?
