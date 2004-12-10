Thread: Landing Lights shine

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Landing Lights shine

    Landing Lights shine

    Hi,

    Have IL96 with landing light switches but no landing lights effect. So have installed and positioned the simple landing lights effects to the [Lights] section of aircraft.cfg:

    light.8=5, 72.70, -3, -3.4,fx_landing,
    light.9=5, 72.70, 3, -3.4,fx_landing,

    The lights show when switched on but no shine effect is visible from the cockpit. Any idea how to install the the landing lights which properly shine on the runway?

    PS tried different landing lights effects including shock wave - all the same, no shine.

    Thanks,
    Peter
    Default

    check fs9.cfg if "SEE_SELF=1" is set.
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
