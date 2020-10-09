Just added the GTN 750 (premium) to the JustFlight Piper Arrow lll. When selecting charts it asks for Navigraph info. Could use a little help pointing me to a solution.
I-7 9700 OC to 4.7Ghz, MPG 2390 Mobo, 32 Gig ram, Dark Rock Pro fan, 1-TB SSD, 4-TB rotating drive, RTX 2070 Super, LG 34" curved monitor, Honeycomb Yoke and Throttle quadrant, Windows 10.
