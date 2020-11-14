Finished downloading MSFS 2020 after 7 days (I think). Screen showed "continue" so I click on it. New screen indicating Set Your Experience with "1. Graphics Settings" highlighted with a blue circular working timer indication. Its been 2 hours now with the same screen.
Question: Is this supposed to happen and how long does it take to configure the Graphics Settings. Next comes 2. Services then 3. Control Settings then 4. Assistance. Am I headed in the right direction?