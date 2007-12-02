Dear Neil,
I have just downloaded te freeware files : z_nl_landmarks_09-17.zip and ff_library_extended_LOD and world2xplane
but i got an error message that this file could not be loaded in my recently updated X-plane 11 programm.
I got following message in my log.txt :
0:00:35.018 E/SCN: Failed to find resource 'Forest/aakh_Coni_tmp_wet_dense.for', referenced from scenery package 'Custom Scenery/z_NL_Landmarks_09-17/'.
0:00:35.018 E/SCN: Custom Scenery/z_NL_Landmarks_09-17/Earth nav data/+50+000/+52+005.dsf:
0:00:35.018 E/SCN: The art asset 'Forest/aakh_Coni_tmp_wet_dense.for' could not be found.
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: MACIBM_alert: The following scenery package has a problem and will therefore not be loaded:
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: MACIBM_alert: Custom Scenery/z_NL_Landmarks_09-17/
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: MACIBM_alert: It requires an additional library scenery package that is not installed, or it is missing some of its files.
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: MACIBM_alert: http://lookup.x-plane.com/_lookup_11...m_scenery.html
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: MACIBM_alert: C:/jenkins/design-triggered/source_code/app/X-Plane-f/../../engine/REN/io_dsf.cpp:886
0:00:35.018 E/SCN: DSF canceled due to missing art assets, file=Custom Scenery/z_NL_Landmarks_09-17/Earth nav data/+50+000/+52+005.dsf, err=15 (dsf_ErrCanceled).
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: | The following scenery package has a problem and will therefore not be loaded:
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: | Custom Scenery/z_NL_Landmarks_09-17/
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: | It requires an additional library scenery package that is not installed, or it is missing some of its files.
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: | http://lookup.x-plane.com/_lookup_11...m_scenery.html
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: | (io_dsf.cpp:886)
0:00:35.018 E/SYS: +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unknown fill layer 3
Unknown fill layer 3
0:00:35.018 E/SCN: WARNING: got error on DSF load for scenery file 52, 5, Custom Scenery/z_NL_Landmarks_09-17/
Many thanks for your tip in this case
Kindest regards,
Carl
