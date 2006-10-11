Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: people visting this forum

    Default people visting this forum

    Tonight, first time that MSFS has had more people in the forum than FSX. 225 vs 126.

    the updates must be working. I have been very happy overall. yes still bugs. Found the work around for my GoFlight modules, so that really made a big difference. Almost all my controls and assignments are working. I am one to believe that most people that had the biggest problems were associated with their computer specs. I am very fortunate to have a decent rig.

    I am running a 49" curved monitor, two 21" monitors for controls, and one 27" for overhead panels.

    Some MFD's are removalable from sim and dragged down to create a nice panel, but don't have a real overhead panel....that is what is missing. Hoping soon they will have overhead that can be detached and dragged to upper monitor.

    specs Name: IMG_20201006_175346214.jpg Views: 0 Size: 36.3 KB[email protected] i-7 -107000, 8-core 3.8GHz turbo, NVIDIA GeForce RTX2070 8GB, 16 GBDDR4 -3000MHz memory, 480GB solid state drive, 1TB SATA III hard drive, Windows 10
    Quote Originally Posted by hobbitrocks View Post
    Tonight, first time that MSFS has had more people in the forum than FSX. 225 vs 126.

    the updates must be working.
    MSFS still the same.
    If we go by the numbers, FS2002 is the place to be.
    You can combine MSFS and FSX numbers and you'll never once get close to the FS2002 crowd! haha

    The viewing numbers are always questionable.

