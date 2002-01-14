Here is the French Air Force livery for the Extra 330 created by Steven Busuttil.

This livery for the Extra 330 is the current livery of the Extra 330 of the French Air Force aerobatic team.

The aerobatic team, apart from its own training sessions and its participation in the many meetings of the summer season, participates in the French team courses, organized under the aegis of the Fédération Française Aéronautique (FFA). These, generally five in number (plus one which takes place just before the international competition in the organizing country), takes place on air bases or on civilian aerodromes.
