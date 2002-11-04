Thread: FlyingIron Spitfire wont download!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I have bought the FlyingIron Spitfire from the marketplace yet when it gets downloads it says package failed after about 3%.

    Can anybody help me out with this?
    Could it be that your computer's antivirus thinks it's malware being downloaded?
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
