I have had MSFS 2020 about three weeks and have 43+ hours in Cessna 152s / 172s and most recently 208Bs. I have a month old Acer Predator Triton 500 with a large HP monitor. ( I do high horse power graphics and video editing). The lap top sits off the surface for ventilation. I am flying off line.

Now that I have got the 208B's pitch props and navigation system figured out I am making long flights.

Every time I have tried to fly the 208B more than 1.25 hours the program crashes back to windows. Sometimes MSFS just freezes but typically the screen goes blank and you just end up back in windows.

Is there a solution for this?