Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Aeroplane Heaven B17 Bomb Bay Doors

  1. Today, 01:01 PM #1
    Bwoinbeerr's Avatar
    Bwoinbeerr
    Bwoinbeerr is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Netherlands
    Posts
    82

    Default Aeroplane Heaven B17 Bomb Bay Doors

    Hello all

    I am having some difficulties in opening the bomb bay doors for this great aeroplane

    In the manual it says to press SHIFT/E+4, but that opens the cockpit door, not the bomb bay doors

    In my control assignments there is no combination like that

    Can someone tell me the description of the assignment please?

    Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:15 PM #2
    Bwoinbeerr's Avatar
    Bwoinbeerr
    Bwoinbeerr is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Netherlands
    Posts
    82

    Default

    So first press SHIFT+E, release, then press 4

    Figured it out

    Bye!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Area 51 B-2 Bomber for FSX - Bomb Bay Doors?
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-06-2014, 10:37 AM
  2. Old Alphasim A-3B Bomb Bay Doors
    By CHRISRD in forum FSX
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 02-26-2013, 12:09 PM
  3. Bomb Bay Doors
    By graemejwsmith in forum CFS3
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-10-2002, 02:17 PM
  4. Enola Gay bomb bay doors
    By dunsul in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-27-2002, 10:30 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules