This is an issue that I am not happy about. There are forums about this online but nobody has a solution to. When I do a flight in FSX Steam and lasts longer than 1 hour 30 minutes, when I try to use the menu, it will cause FSX to stop working. People say to do a UiAutomationCore.dll tweak but the fix is already implemented in FSX Steam. So there is either an incompatibility issue with the current UiAutomationCore.dll or something else. My computer meets minimum requirements.