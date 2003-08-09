Hi everyone, new member here with a question. I am having a problem with moving my aircraft on the ground with slew mode. I can move the aircraft with the keys on the number pad but when I try to stop the movement at a certain position by pressing the 5 key on the number pad, instead of the movement stopping at that position the aircraft resets to the position it originally started out in. I have tried re-assigning the stop movement action to a different key and have tried disabling the joystick but neither one helped. Does the simulation have to be in a certain view for this to work? I got it to work once and it seems the view of the aircraft was different in some way but maybe that is just my imagination. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks,
Brian