Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Flying Popsicle, Frontier Flight, Parents are going to a Wedding in Tampa.

  1. Today, 08:34 PM #1
    Garciamk3g's Avatar
    Garciamk3g
    Garciamk3g is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Posts
    179

    Default Flying Popsicle, Frontier Flight, Parents are going to a Wedding in Tampa.

    From KPHL-KTPA, Flying @ 35,000 Ft and she froze all up....

    F/P Route: KPHL STOEN SACRI MURPH TOOBN HAMMZ DRAIK SLOJO ILBEE FISHO SHRIL TEEEM TEUFL GEEYE JAYJA EDISN OLENE MARVI KOKOH DADES LZARD LISAF GUZDA BORST JSTRM CARIR KTPA

    1 by Abel Rios, on Flickr


    Might be Cold Out there but I Tell you what, I'm Warm and Cozy in here.....

    -2021-may-7-004 by Abel Rios, on Flickr

    -2021-may-7-006 by Abel Rios, on Flickr

    -2021-may-7-005 by Abel Rios, on Flickr
    Last edited by Garciamk3g; Today at 08:48 PM.
    Intel i7 10700k 32gb 3600mhz RAM XMP Enabled 4GB Nvidia GTX970 Samsung 970 Evo NvMe 500GB 2TB Seagate Barracuda HDD Sim Platform FS2004-FSX Aunque tengo ambos FSX......FS2004 siempre será el número uno para mi. Espero que disfruten las capturas de pantalla.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Frontier Flight 9003: Tampa to Orando
    By transcontinental in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-13-2019, 12:04 AM
  2. Persuade Parents for FSX in Week
    By oliver1234 in forum FSX
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 06-09-2015, 04:16 PM
  3. Fly Tampa's - well - umm - Tampa...
    By scottb613 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-30-2010, 07:52 AM
  4. Wedding party shoots plane down
    By GeorgeA350 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-13-2003, 06:25 PM
  5. Parents Bill Of Rights
    By skytrek in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-13-2002, 02:04 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules