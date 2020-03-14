There's still snow in the MSFS Rockies
Flew from Montrose, Colo. Regional Airport (KMTJ) to Telluride (KTEX) this afternoon in the Beech Bonanza. On the World map, I chose a VOR-to-VOR flight plan from Montrose to RWY 9 at KTEX. I was gonna fly the whole way "by hand," cruising at 12,000 ft., but the Bonanza was getting bumped around pretty fiercely by updrafts and such in live weather over the mountains, so I gave in and engaged the autopilot for a while and just enjoyed the cyber-view. There was still a fair amount of snow cover on the ground--which I think was pretty accurate, because it correlated with what I actually saw flying over the Rockies from Chicago a couple of weeks ago. I took back the controls from the autopilot sooner than I'd anticipated when the Bonanza began to stray from the course programmed for it in the Garmin. When I had the runway in distant sight, and per the approach plate that I'd downloaded in advance of the flight, I began my descent from 12,000 ft. to RWY 9 at 9,078 ft. KTEX sits on a mesa west of the town of Telluride, which is about 350 feet lower than the airport, at end of a box canyon. I chose to land on RWY 9 because it offers a straight-in approach from the west, as opposed to landing from the opposite direction, which would've required some potentially steep banking and maneuvering in the face of the surrounding mountain peaks. Approaching from the west has its own challenges, as the mesa drops off abruptly before the beginning of the runway (that being the nature of these beasts), and there's no ground below you to provide some needed contextual perspective on final approach. Inevitably, I was high enough on final to trigger a warning from MSFS to go around. Instead, I said "nuts" to that. Retracting my flaps momentarily, I quickly shed enough altitude to make a landing plausible. I put in flaps again to slow down, and throttling back (and up again as needed to stay above stall speed), set the Bonanza down pretty nicely--for me, anyway--with a lot of runway to spare. Interesting runway by the way. It's concave.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
