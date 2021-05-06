Thread: What the....?

What the....?
Took off from Watsonville in my Top Rudder ultralight in another futile search for our house. I know/think it's in the sim, but I can't fly slow enough to spot it among all the trees. Then I decided to put the machine down in the neighborhood, aiming for the local golf course. I ended up amid some strange monoliths, none of which I recognize from around here.
Go figure...
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
