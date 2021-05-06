Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: What the....?

  1. Today, 07:07 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    265

    Default What the....?

    Took off from Watsonville in my Top Rudder ultralight in another futile search for our house. I know/think it's in the sim, but I can't fly slow enough to spot it among all the trees. Then I decided to put the machine down in the neighborhood, aiming for the local golf course. I ended up amid some strange monoliths, none of which I recognize from around here.
    Name: ultralight grounded.jpg Views: 33 Size: 109.7 KB

    Go figure...
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:17 PM #2
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    656

    Default

    Try the drone camera. You’ll find utvv V that way. If drone is too slow, adjust it under camera speed setting.
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:23 PM #3
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    265

    Smile

    Quote Originally Posted by JohnnyJohnJohn View Post
    Try the drone camera. You’ll find utvv V that way. If drone is too slow, adjust it under camera speed setting.
    I have yet to figure out how to work it.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:38 PM #4
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,312

    Default

    Watch out for those big ape-like humans swinging thigh bones at you!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules