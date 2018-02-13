Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New to the A320 in FS2020, Is this normal or am I Missing something?

    New to the A320 in FS2020, Is this normal or am I Missing something?

    As the tittle says, I've got everything working, everything is working just as it should but is the aircraft suppose Ice Up like that?

    There's ICe Everywhere Tail, Wings, Nose, including the engines ect ect??? Am I Missing Something?

    Default

    Looks like you are pretty high up there! Could be ice, happens at higher altitudes!

    They used to use an old guideline 2* drop per 1000' , don't know if that changes after a certain altitude?

    Rick
