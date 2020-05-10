Thread: New Glitch -- Plane Won't Budge!

Originally Posted by Mac6737 Originally Posted by

This is new in the past month: Release parking brake, throttle up to max, yet the plane will not budge. The speedometer registers full speed . . . and yet. I thought it might be a problem peculiar to some addon liveries, but sometimes the same livery works fine on the following day; so it's not an addon problem. Yesterday it was the Socata Trinidad GT, and the Diamond D62. Last month, it was the Beechcraft Kingair, Textron livery.



It seems reloading the flight (not the sim!) fixes the problem -- at least sometimes.



Hard to file a ticket with Zendesk if there's no consistency in the occurrence.



Has anyone else experienced this?



Mac6737