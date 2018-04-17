Hello fellow pilots.

I did notice that I lost 2 Afcad files for these airports.

LFKA - Albertville and LFKL - Lyon Brindas.

I use FS9 and did search everywhere to repair these airfields but without any luck.
It's so outdated that it's hard to find anything for FS9, and I'm aware of this.
But I do love this version so much that i refuse to step to another version.

So my friendly question would be if there's someone out here that is able to make these 2 afcad files.

I appreciate your patience and time if your able too, if nobody can make it I have peace with it.