Thread: Where I flew today: KWVI to KMRY (several times)

Where I flew today: KWVI to KMRY (several times)

    Finally got back into the cockpit and "into the air" today, after being grounded for the better part of a week because my Logitech throttle quadrant stopped working; said failure "thanks" to a faulty PS2 input in my Logitech flight yoke. With my new replacement--USB-based--Logitech quadrant installed, I took off in the Beechcraft Baron for parts well known, flying from Watsonville to Monterey. The first time, I flew on autopilot, having set up a flight plan in the Bonanza's Garmin for an ILS approach to RWY 10R at KMRY. (I chose KMRY from among the "nearest" airports, used the procedures button to select and load the ILS info., and voila, I got the same flight plan the MSFS World map would've given me if I'd done it there first.) Unfortunately, I proceeded to blow the landing--big time--when I took over the controls from the AP a few hundred feet off the runway. I throttled back too much, got too low and slow, and clipped a tree while throttling up and trying recover, whereupon MSFS canceled me.

    So, I restarted the flight--it's only about 15-17 minutes between the two airports--in hopes of recovering my honor. This time I managed to land, but it was ugly and the AI ATC reprimanded me for an unauthorized landing, which I didn't buy, as they had cleared me while I was on final.

    Whatever, after a break for lunch, I went back at it. This time, I set up the flight plan in the MSFS World map. But I forgot to enter and load the ILS approach in the Garmin before taking off. So enroute to Monterey on autopilot, I belatedly entered and then loaded the ILS approach to RWY 10R in the Garmin. And that's when things got interesting, because though I had "loaded" the approach into the Garmin as opposed to "activating" it, I'd apparently confused the AP by doing this mid flight, as the Bonanza suddenly veered off course. I disengaged the AP, steered us back to the magenta line and flew the rest of the way myself--while trying to keep an eye simultaneously on altitude, airspeed, the Garmin's localizer arrow, and of course, the runway. The result: a clean landing. I finished the day by flying back to Watsonville for another very satisfying touchdown, hands-on all the way.

    Woo! Woo!
    Ive had the same problem if loading an approach while the current waypoint is the arrival airport. As long as there is another waypoint in your plan BEFORE the destination then it seems to work well.
    Ive had the same problem if loading an approach while the current waypoint is the arrival airport. As long as there is another waypoint in your plan BEFORE the destination then it seems to work well.
    Aha!
