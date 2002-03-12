Here is the Royan airport created by Fsfan50 and BeviJo33.

Royan - Médis aerodrome is an aerodrome in the Charente-Maritime department. It is located 4 km east of Royan. It is operated by the city of Royan.

In 2018, the aerodrome handled 18,824 aircraft movements.
