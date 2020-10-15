Shalom and greetings all my pals,

Presenting a darn nice sunrise morning commuter flight abroad special and exclusive milestone Embraer E175 from CYUL Montréal–Dorval International Airport located 12 miles from downtown Montreal to CYHZ Halifax Stanfield International Airport located in Goffs which is suburb of Halifax, Nova Scotia

Taxiing to short of runway 24l on early freezing morning



Yeah it is long taxi from the passenger terminal to short of runway 24l



Dig the taxiway and runway night lights!!



Holding short of runway 24l awaiting for take off clearance from airport tower controllers



Take off clearance is granted as the plane enters into the runway for take off



dig the headlight shine on the anniversary number!!



Starting take off run as tiny jet engines start to roar



Airborne on climb to fl350



Nice wing view of sunset where you can see Chateauguay River running through Refuge Faunique Marguerite-D Youville

Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink seen below to continue viewing rest of exciting trip

Here is the hyperink: https://calclassic.proboards.com/thr...raer-milestone

Thank you for viewing and stay tuned for next exciting flight

Regards,

Aharon