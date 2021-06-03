Hi, I just got my throttle and pretty much the default set up is doing ok. I only have to change a few things between planes. However, the knob that lets you select values on the right hand side next to the ap button does not change any value at all in ap. Ive went through everything on ap and it changes nothing. But when I check the input value in the options screen it says its bound to plus and minus. Buttons 13 and 14 I think. I did change the vs binding as recommended in a youtube video I saw . But its been the same result before and after . Also I noticed that after I changed the sim rate by pressing r+ the knob then controlled the sim rate just fine. Im sure its just a bad binding somewhere but I cant figure out what it is. Any idea as to what the problem is? Thanks!