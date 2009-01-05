Due to advancing age and ill health I have decided to wind up the PAD web site. This will take effect on February 16th 2022 so plenty of time for FSX and FS2004 simmers to download and keep any of our 50+ models or 1000+ repaints on the site. www.premaircraft.com

All of our models have at various times over the last 20 years have been uploaded to the flightsim.com file library so of course they will always be available there.

Many thanks to the flight simming community for your support and encouragement over the years and special thanks to Stephanie Lawton who helped me to keep the site going with her excellent repaints after the sad deaths of my design colleagues Barry Blaisdell and Jean-Pierre Brisard.

Bob May

Note to moderator: I would be obliged if you would make this notice a "sticky"