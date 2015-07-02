I am new to MS Flight Simulator 2020. I have about 37 hours in Cessna 152s and 172s (Glass instrument Panel). However, I had untold hours in the early 90s on earlier versions. The operation areas were limited but I liked the 4 little Nav maps that actually told you VOR and DME frequencies. I have solved THAT problem by buying paper FAA Sectional Charts. Yes, I know about add on programs.
I still have navigation issues however.
I will admit that the graphics and (as far as I can tell) flight physics are 5 star, But I am having major problems with the VOR CDI system on Garmin instrument panels. Everything worked great on the 152’s Analog CDIs. (Except that there was no DME.)
I have no problem setting the VOR frequency, But the CDI never displays on the glass. I know I have the frequency set right because I have figured out how to get a DME display for NAV1.
The CDI does seem to work automatically if you do a flight plan in the program. (I do mine on paper, and I am NOT going to change.) Using the flight planning system to automatically set a VOR freq. seems to work only for departure. You can not plan multiple legs with several VORs.
QUESTION: How do I make the glass screen display a CDI of a VOR frequency I have entered. ?
Also, side note. I have seen several questions online dealing with the program not displaying a weather map. I have the two expansions and I think the Cessna 208 (?) does display the weather map on the right Garmin panel.
