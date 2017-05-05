I hadnt flown the Longitude for awhile before the last update. A couple days ago I programed a flight to an airport with an ils approach, programed into the fms with correct freq. as I always have. At some point before I start the approach the ap shuts off and will not receive any input. I cant turn it back on, also the main screen gauge shows the green arrow but it never sees the ILS Freq. Seems to only be the Longitude?