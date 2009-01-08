Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: No radio towers?

    briansommers
    I’ve heard that the new sim has no radio towers depicted?
    What about pipelines. I wanted to do some pipeline spotting, etc.

    tiger1962
    You might find the features you're looking for over at https://flightsim.to/
    There's a great mod for the whole of Europe which adds radio towers, chimneys and other Air Navigation Obstacles, and there may well be one for the US too. If not, there are individual sceneries like these:
    https://flightsim.to/file/5429/south...n-radio-towers
    https://flightsim.to/file/6392/radio...f-philadelphia
    It's all freeware and much easier to install than in previous sims.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
