Thread: No radio towers?

You might find the features you're looking for over at https://flightsim.to/
There's a great mod for the whole of Europe which adds radio towers, chimneys and other Air Navigation Obstacles, and there may well be one for the US too. If not, there are individual sceneries like these:
https://flightsim.to/file/5429/south...n-radio-towers
https://flightsim.to/file/6392/radio...f-philadelphia
It's all freeware and much easier to install than in previous sims.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
