Thread: Error 126, carenado TBM/Bonanza

    I've been perplexed by this for a bit now.
    I bought the 2 planes in the title and installed them and they ran just fine. Then changed computers, reinstalled XP11(steam)and both planes dont work. Feet sticking out bottom of plane, pilots head in the way. I've googled the heck out of it and see a lot about SASL. I am using a fresh install of XP11 and only flywithLUA as a plugin, no other anything. Still giving me fits.
    This is the error:
    C:\SteamLibrary/steamapps/common/X-Plane 11/Aircraft/Carenado V35_Bonanza_v3.2/plugins/sasl/64/win.xpl : Error Code = 126 : The specified module could not be found.
    win.xpl is there

    Well, crazy. I just went thru the same steps i've done several times, and this time it worked.
    It was the VC redistibutables. Did this before and no go. but 20th time was charm I guess.
