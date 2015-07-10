Unfortunately, Captainsim no longer supports this bird, so I thought I would see if anyone here has had this experience and knows a solution.

I have tried all of the suggestions on the Captsim forum and website with no good results. I also downloaded and tried to install fresh downloads.

When I try to install this plane and/or the base Boeing 757-200, I enter my order numbers and then when I click to go to the next step, I get the following error message:

"Error code #11. Please report to: [email protected]. One or more error4s were found in the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate sent by the server."

I have everything backed up, so I tried simply copying my backups of these planes. Everything works fine, but the planes have no landing gear. The props disappear too once the engines are started.

This is only the case in FS9. The 757-200 installs with no problems in FSX, but unfortunately, The C-130 is not available for FSX.

Any ideas?

Thanks:

RTH