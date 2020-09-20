This is more of a gaming question than just about the flying. I was looking at some of the achievements that can be earned with flights in the game. Some of them require to land or fly "without assistance". I was trying to get the goal for landing on a grass runway
"without assistance". I turned off the assistance that I could see, which were the landing assistance for the traffic pattern and the taxiing path. Also the ATC copilot AI. But it still didn't give the win to me. What else would be the assistance it cares about?

Pat