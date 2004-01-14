I have been flying the C208 several times. I tried it first as a slightly faster plane than a Bonanza. It has been a pleasant surprise to fly. Even though it may look kind of like a bus it flies very nice. The takeoff and landing speeds are quite low, maybe because the flaps are a big portion of the wing. So short landings and takeoffs are good. Also the turbo-prop power gets it off the ground fast too. I tried it on a grass runway of just over 2000 ft and it was no problem. The behavior on turns, climbs and whatever has been smooth and no surprises.
One thing that I have noted is that the AutoPilot controls on the Garmin instruments (don't know which model) are a bit different from other planes I've flown. It seems to do the same things but it is arranged different.

Ackk - title should be Caravan - won't let me edit!

Pat