Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: TBM at 300 kts at 30,000’

  1. Today, 08:02 PM #1
    doering1
    doering1 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Burlington, Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    2,117

    Default TBM at 300 kts at 30,000’

    TBM performs like a champ at Vo Max (330 kts) just under the service ceiling of 31,000’ in my next video. Trailer here. Full video premieres tomorrow (May 5, 2021).

    Video description: We explore the sights of the Everest massif at 30,000’ in the Daher TBM 930. Early morning departure from Kathmandu, Nepal to watch the sun rise over the Himalayan mountains. Everest mountaineering, summit routes, facts and highlights plus landscape identification of the surrounding mountains and glaciers.

    My latest video at The Flight Level - Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 - Developer Spotlight - Bombardier History - MSFS2020 - 4K
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugbU_B2b7a4
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:07 PM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    2,031
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    it just stuns me that a prop can go this high
    as a normal cruise
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. VAE Anniversary Event congested skies @ KDKB 21:30 CDT (GMT-6)/02:30 GMT 4/8/11
    By dsflyerds in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-03-2011, 07:10 AM
  2. TBM-700 Promo video link?
    By bjpilot in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-23-2006, 11:28 PM
  3. Omega Drivers or 30.30 drivers?
    By pvalexl in forum FS2002
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 07-18-2002, 02:39 PM
  4. Detonator 30.30's are here...
    By Simon Evans in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-12-2002, 09:44 PM
  5. FS gone WILD!!! 747's Hover'n,...copters inverted at 300kts....................!..
    By tailboom in forum FS2002
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 05-24-2002, 12:45 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules