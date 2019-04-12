Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Well, I'm Grounded

    Flypops
    Nov 2020
    Well, I'm Grounded

    For whatever reason, as of this morning I've been unable to complete a flight in my go-to a/c the TBM930. Every flight I attempt ends fairly quickly after engaging AP. I've flown many of these routes multiple times so it's not something I'm unfamiliar with. I even tried removing the WT G3000 mod to see if that was the cause but the default G3000 Nav system resulted in exactly the same thing.

    I take off, follow the runway heading for a short time while climbing to assigned altitude, then engage A/P first on HDG mode (as I usually do to get some distance from the airport) then switch over to NAV mode and it will begin tracking correctly and then within several seconds to maybe a minute into the flight the plane seems to disengage AP and starts to change heading (even though the magenta line remains on course) and then begin a fast downward spiral and crash.

    I've been flying this plane almost exclusively for the past couple of weeks and it's been a joy to fly with very few issues and now, overnight I can't fly it. Nothing in my system has changed. It's another head-scratcher as to WTF goes on inside this sim.
    djfierce
    Aug 2008
    USA
    Sorry to hear you are having problems. The TBM is my go to aircraft.

    I'm curious if this happens in any other aircraft will performing a similar set of circumstances?
    - James

