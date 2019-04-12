Thread: Well, I'm Grounded

For whatever reason, as of this morning I've been unable to complete a flight in my go-to a/c the TBM930. Every flight I attempt ends fairly quickly after engaging AP. I've flown many of these routes multiple times so it's not something I'm unfamiliar with. I even tried removing the WT G3000 mod to see if that was the cause but the default G3000 Nav system resulted in exactly the same thing.
I take off, follow the runway heading for a short time while climbing to assigned altitude, then engage A/P first on HDG mode (as I usually do to get some distance from the airport) then switch over to NAV mode and it will begin tracking correctly and then within several seconds to maybe a minute into the flight the plane seems to disengage AP and starts to change heading (even though the magenta line remains on course) and then begin a fast downward spiral and crash.
I've been flying this plane almost exclusively for the past couple of weeks and it's been a joy to fly with very few issues and now, overnight I can't fly it. Nothing in my system has changed. It's another head-scratcher as to WTF goes on inside this sim.
