Thread: FS2020 - where is the nose wheel tiller selection in the controls section?

    Default FS2020 - where is the nose wheel tiller selection in the controls section?

    I can find no nose wheel tiller (steering) selection among all of the various things in the controls section that you can assign buttons and axes to. Is there no way to steer the big ones on the ground in 2020????
    There aren't any operating tiller wheels yet. You need to steer with your rudder pedals or your yoke. A little tricky if you get going too fast with the big jets!
    Someone has put a wish list item in for a tiller, which I support.
    Microsoft strikes again! That is so basic I'm amazed it was omitted.

    Fortunately, I don't fly the 2 airliners that came with my setup since I flew neither of them in real life (much easier to rely on stored memory and not have to "go to school" again on an airplane! As in real life these days, I'm having as much fun as I can stand with the little ones purely VFR, admiring the eye candy scenery.
