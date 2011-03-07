Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Airbus hdg autopilot

  1. Today, 03:22 PM #1
    roypaglia
    roypaglia is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND.
    Posts
    105

    Default Airbus hdg autopilot

    I'm unable to set ap heading with the Airbus. I've managed to get alt and speed to work but whichever the heading set, it always wants to turn left. There's no flight plan, I start the flight with everything on and no arrival set. I'm pretty sure that fd must be on but in any case I've tried with it off as well. Any advice is welcome and thanks in advance.
    Roy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:29 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,836

    Default

    Make sure the HDG selector is in Manual mode, not Managed mode. If you have cockpit tooltips on, hovering the mouse over the selector should pop up a label showing the currently active mode.
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 03:31 PM.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:04 PM #3
    roypaglia
    roypaglia is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND.
    Posts
    105

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Make sure the HDG selector is in Manual mode, not Managed mode. If you have cockpit tooltips on, hovering the mouse over the selector should pop up a label showing the currently active mode.
    Thanks for quick reply. Yes it is manual mode. It works with alt and speed, I've been looking at tutorials on youtube which is how I got to where I am now. It's so strange that it wants to turn left.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:29 PM #4
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,836

    Default

    I wonder if it's following the Course instead? Check that the compass rose indicator is reading Nav1 instead of FMC.

    Sent from my KFDOWI using Tapatalk
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Project Airbus and Wilco panel merge: AP HDG question
    By nicky9499 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-03-2011, 10:35 PM
  2. Autopilot NAV vs HDG
    By Fasttimes in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-23-2010, 07:02 AM
  3. Problem using freeware plane.....autopilot hdg not working
    By SoCalF1Fan in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-12-2007, 01:13 AM
  4. probs with panel hdg input+ cessna stationair views (jeff ?)
    By banshee in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-05-2002, 10:49 AM
  5. Yaw problems in ALT HLD and HDG
    By Ditchlights in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-04-2002, 07:43 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules