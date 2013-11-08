The B757 turning radius is too large to be able to exit a runway at a 50 to 90 degrees angle. I was hoping that the latest mod would fix that
Since I am not a B747 in real life, I am assuming that real jumbos may have the same turning radius that the captain can handle with pedals
Is there a way to exit the runway at a 50 to 90 degrees angle when you have only a Logitech 3d Extreme joystick? Thanks for your advice

J-Louis