Boeing 747 turning radius
The B757 turning radius is too large to be able to exit a runway at a 50 to 90 degrees angle. I was hoping that the latest mod would fix that
Since I am not a B747 in real life, I am assuming that real jumbos may have the same turning radius that the captain can handle with pedals
Is there a way to exit the runway at a 50 to 90 degrees angle when you have only a Logitech 3d Extreme joystick? Thanks for your advice
J-Louis
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
Bookmarks