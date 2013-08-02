Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Graphic Crashes

    jrdale210
    Default Graphic Crashes

    I sure hope future versions of MSFS2020 will include decent graphics of the crashes. Yes we all try (of course) never to crash but I always found it so much fun to actually see the crash and burn in older flightsims and most of them did it really well. It is now just really boring to crash into the slide of mountain in a CFIT crash and get "you damaged your landing gear" etc etc. I hope the opportunity to turn on graphics for crashes if offered in the future. As a 3200 hour real-world pilot I used to feel terrible when crashing but now it is part of the fun !!! Just like I usually burst out laughing when I crash one of my model RC planes these days.
    nwanerka
    That is a great idea and point. I know in xplane11 you cam recreate famous crashes and yes they can be "fun" but also a great training tool and experience tool. Also it would be great if in msfs2020 they have some sort of flight problems you can work through. Like an engine stall, emergency landings. How about a way to radio into atc and call for an emergency. They clear the runways and ylu cam make emergency landings , crashes ect...

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
    g7rta
    I agree entirely, but I doubt they will do it. If I remember correctly, older versions of MSFS had crash effects but it all stopped after Sept 11th

    Regards
    Steve
