Thread: Graphic Crashes

I sure hope future versions of MSFS2020 will include decent graphics of the crashes. Yes we all try (of course) never to crash but I always found it so much fun to actually see the crash and burn in older flightsims and most of them did it really well. It is now just really boring to crash into the slide of mountain in a CFIT crash and get "you damaged your landing gear" etc etc. I hope the opportunity to turn on graphics for crashes if offered in the future. As a 3200 hour real-world pilot I used to feel terrible when crashing but now it is part of the fun !!! Just like I usually burst out laughing when I crash one of my model RC planes these days.
