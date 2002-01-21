Thread: FSX hangup-crash

Greetings all. I have been over the stickies posted above several subforums in the hope what's already there, although in some cases maybe a little dated, may be of help in fixing this but I don't think I've found anything that applies.
I've got a problem w/my FSX installation in that I will start the thing and get as far as being in the aircraft at the EOR and when the display will hang up while still in the cockpit, then CTD with a small dialog box saying a fatal error has been encountered - then FSX will automatically restart and the entire cycle will repeat. Since I have a few copies of this sim on my machine, and this is common to all of them, I'm suspecting the computer system itself and not the sims.
I am running FSX Deluxe edition on this setup:
Windows 7 Home Premium - SP1
AMD Phenom II X4 940 Processor, 3.00GHz
12.0 GB RAM
64-bit OS
Joystick is a (maybe) year-and-a-half old Logitech Extreme 3D Pro. No problems w/that device ever.
I access the sims through a desktop file containing shortcuts. Up until about a week ago there was no problem whatsoever with that access system. Now whether I use the .exe file in the sim itself or the shortcut in the desktop file, the situation occurs.
If I could figure out where the event log is located I'd take a look in there and see when the last time was FSX crashed, and then see what the machine has to say about its diagnosis.
Within the last week I've also lost access to my FS9 sim, the computer tells me to log in with administrator privileges and try again. I've tried opening that as an administrator but have been refused login. That's a separate issue.
In another thread I saw something about reinstalling uiautomationcore.dll and am also wondering if that has somehow been corrupted and needs to be reinstalled - and if there is a commonality of use of that .dll between FSX and FS9, and whether a reinstall would cure this issue.
I'm stalled and at a loss, need help.
Bookmarks