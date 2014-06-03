Thread: Duplicate buildings seen in London

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Duplicate buildings seen in London

    jonahbird
    Default Duplicate buildings seen in London

    I am seeing duplcated buildings in London such as Post Office Tower and the London Eye.
    Has anyone else seen this, and cured it? If so - how?
    Frank
    stinger2k2
    I am seeing duplcated buildings in London such as Post Office Tower and the London Eye.
    Has anyone else seen this, and cured it? If so - how?
    Frank
    Do you have London Orbx scenery installed.? If so there is an updated version throuh Orbx Central to cater for the Asobo London update.

